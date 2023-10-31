Foxing Now Have Their Own Fully Playable Magic: The Gathering Deck

Foxing are currently on tour with their fellow emo revival heroes the Hotelier celebrating the 10th anniversary of their respective albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace Is There. They’ve got a unique product on sale at their merch table: a full, playable deck of Foxing-themed Magic: The Gathering cards.

As explained on the band’s socials, the deck was custom designed by Tragic: The Saddening, a company specializing in “make-believe ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards for the tragic and sad.” Foxing elaborate, “You’re getting a full 60 card deck with 29 original Foxing themed cards and lands included. This is completely wild. We’re stoked to see who the real planeswalkers are at these upcoming shows.”

We now have a fully playable Magic deck brought to you by @tragicsaddening

You’re getting a full 60 card deck with 29 original Foxing themed cards and lands included. This is completely wild.

Only the real planeswalkers can pick this up at our merch table this tour pic.twitter.com/4fBm9Kp8ND — Foxing (@Foxing) October 30, 2023

Who needs Wizards Of The Coast when you can tap that manna with the best in the Midwest?