Missy Elliott was not one of the stars of the 2004 motion picture Mean Girls. That wouldn’t have made any sense at all. Missy’s 2003 single “Pass That Dutch” did, however, soundtrack a memorable montage in Mean Girls. Nearly 20 years after its release, Mean Girls stands as a cultural touchpoint; my daughter probably watches it once a month. Now, most of the Mean Girls cast has reunited for a Walmart commercial, and Missy is in there for some reason.

You know how these legacy-commercial things go. A bunch of old stars show up, make callbacks to the jokes from the original, and remind you of the merciless march of time. This time around, the various Mean Girls stars play adults who are still involved in North Shore High School in one way or another. Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfriend, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra all put in appearances. (They apparently couldn’t get Rachel McAdams or Lizzy Caplan.)

The Walmart ad is set to “Pass That Dutch,” and Missy Elliott plays the gym teacher? Who is now trying to teach the students about Walmart deals? Missy is part of this year’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee class, and one might argue that her legacy is too strong for Walmart commercials, but money talks. Watch it below.