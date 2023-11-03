Hear Home Is Where, For Your Health, Sweet Pill, & More Cover Foxing On The Albatross: Ten Years

New Music November 3, 2023 12:15 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Hear Home Is Where, For Your Health, Sweet Pill, & More Cover Foxing On The Albatross: Ten Years

New Music November 3, 2023 12:15 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In fall of 2013, St. Louis four-piece Foxing shared The Albatross, and it became one of the most beloved albums in the emo scene. They’re currently touring with The Hotelier — who are celebrating 10 years of Home, Like Noplace There Is — and the 10th anniversary edition of The Albatross is out now.

Recently released singles include Prince Daddy & The Hyena’s cover of “Rory” and Carly Cosgrove’s rendition of “Bloodhound.” Now, you can hear Insignificant Other’s take on “Inuit,” Home Is Where’s version of “Big By A Dead Bee Pt. I,” and more. There are also new recordings from Foxing of “Rory” and “The Medic.” Stream The Albatross: Ten Years below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Discontent At Discogs

2 days ago 0

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

1 day ago 0

Lauryn Hill Postpones Another Miseducation Show Due To Vocal Strain

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest