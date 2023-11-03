Kesha has entered the legacy-artist zone. The former queen of cira-2010 trash-pop has had a long and checkered road through the music business, and she’s emerged out the other side. A few months ago, she finally wrapped up all her legal issues with former collaborator and accused assaulter Dr. Luke. Last night, Kesha came to the stage as a surprise guest when the young, ascendant pop artist Renée Rapp played Brooklyn.

Renée Rapp, who played Regina George on the Broadway version of Mean Girls and Leighton Murray on The Sex Lives Of College Girls, is making a run at a big pop career, and she released her debut album Snow Angel in August. Rapp was born in 2000. She celebrated her 10th birthday when Kesha’s “Tik Tok” was the #1 song in America. It makes total sense that Kesha would be a formative influence on her, even if it makes the rest of us feel older than dirt.

Last night, Renée Rapp played Brooklyn’s Avant Gardener, and she brought out Kesha as a surprise guest. As Billboard reports, Rapp told the crowd, “I want to talk about the people who, musically, personally, and professionally, I look up to and regard so highly. They shaped who I was as a kid and made me want to be sexy and funny and exciting and outrageous and loud and, most of all, really fucking sexy. So what better way to honor one of those women, [than] by doing one of their songs?” Rapp then launched into a cover of Kesha’s fired-up 2010 hit “Your Love Is My Drug” and brought out Kesha mid-song. Both Rapp and Kesha seemed very excited about the whole thing. Watch some fan-made videos below.

Kesha joins Reneé Rapp on stage to sing the hit song “Your Love Is My Drug”

