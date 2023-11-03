Kid Cudi’s got a new album called INSANO on the way, and it appears, thankfully, that his butt-ass awful Star Trek single “Heaven’s Galaxy” won’t be on the record. Instead, Cudi seems to be going all-in on blurry-eyed party-rap. Over the past few months, he’s released the singles “Porsche Topless” and “Ill What I Bleed.” Today, he’s got another one, and it’s got a couple of ultra-famous guest stars.

On “At The Party,” Cudi teams up with Pharrell and with the apparently-resurgent Travis Scott, Cudi’s vocal fan and frequent collaborator. Pharrell chirps the hook, and he also co-produced the track with Doja Cat collaborator Jean Baptiste. But “At The Party” doesn’t sound much like a Pharrell production; it’s got none of his funky precision. Instead, this is moody, cinematic trap music, which is to say that it sounds like a Travis Scott song. If you like that stuff, this is a pretty good example. Listen below.