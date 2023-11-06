Barbra Streisand Got Tim Cook To Change How Siri Pronounces Her Name

Barbra Streisand doesn’t give interviews often, but she’s on the press circuit right now to promote her new memoir My Name Is Barbra, out this Tuesday. One of those interviews is with the BBC, and it contains a perfectly on-brand anecdote about how she got Apple CEO Tim Cook to change the way the iPhone’s personal assistant, Siri, pronounces her name.

“My name isn’t spelled with a ‘Z,'” Babs explains in the story. “It’s Strei-sand, like sand on the beach. How simple can you get? And Tim Cook was so lovely. He had Siri change the pronunciation… I guess that’s one perk of fame!”

In a separate media appearance Sunday, Streisand showed Gayle King her antique doll collection in a segment on CBS Sunday Morning. You can watch that below if you’re curious.

My Name Is Barbra is out 11/7 on Penguin Random house.