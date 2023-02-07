Barbra Streisand Memoir Coming This Fall

Barbra Streisand has written a memoir. The EGOT’s autobiography is called My Name Is Barbra and will be released Nov. 7. According to publisher Penguin Random House, it will cover the following material:

The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming. She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making Yentl; her direction of The Prince of Tides; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.

