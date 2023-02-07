Barbra Streisand Memoir Coming This Fall

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News February 7, 2023 1:27 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Barbra Streisand Memoir Coming This Fall

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News February 7, 2023 1:27 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Barbra Streisand has written a memoir. The EGOT’s autobiography is called My Name Is Barbra and will be released Nov. 7. According to publisher Penguin Random House, it will cover the following material:

The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming. She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making Yentl; her direction of The Prince of Tides; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.

Pre-order is available here.

Related

The Number Ones: Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were”
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grammys 2023: Watch An All-Star Tribute To Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

2 days ago 0

Steve Albini Explains Why He Hates Steely Dan

1 day ago 0

Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage Before Grammys Takeoff Tribute

2 days ago 0

Ranking The Performances At The 2023 Grammys

2 days ago 0

Nirvana Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest