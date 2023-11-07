Earlier this year, Fucked Up released One Day, a new album that they wrote and recorded in just 24 hours. That can’t be an easy thing to do, but One Day is really good. And apparently, Fucked Up were so efficient in their work that they have leftovers. The band just came out with Show Friends, a new self-released 7″ that features three songs from the One Day sessions. We’ve already posted the title track and “Spot The Difference,” and now Fucked Up have shared the third song.

The new Fucked Up track is a murky, psychedelic number called “What The Sun Saw.” It’s got spidery post-punk guitars that hit from every angle and shimmy-shake tambourine percussion. The only thing that really connects this track to the band’s enigmatic hardcore past is my dude Damian Abraham’s superhuman growl. Fucked Up have a bunch of European tour dates coming up; listen to “What The Sun Saw” and check out those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/10 – Leeds, UK @ Temple of Boom

11/11 – London, UK @ The Underworld (Pitchfork Music Festival) ^

11/12 – Bournemouth, UK @ The Bear Cave

11/13 – Lille, France @ L’Aeronef (Club Room)

11/14 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

11/15 – Reims, France @ La Cartonnerie

11/17 – Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

11/18 – Malaga, Spain @ Paris 15

11/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ La Nau

11/20 – Toulouse, France @ Connexion Live

11/21 – Milan, Italy @ Legend

11/22 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kesselhaus

11/23 – Cologne, Germany @ MTC

^ with OFF!

The Show Friends EP is out now. Pray for Damian, who always has a hard time finding weed in Europe.