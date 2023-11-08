Split System – “End Of The Night”

New Music November 8, 2023 11:45 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music November 8, 2023 11:45 AM By Chris DeVille

I quite liked “Alone Again,” the last single from Split System’s upcoming album, and I like the next one too. “End Of The Night,” from the forthcoming Vol. 2, finds the insistent Melbourne punks once again racing along through familiar corridors with uncommon vigor, channeling the early greats of Australian punk with some pop approachability and the fervent energy of, like, Motörhead? (FWIW, Goner, Split System’s American record label, situates the band in a lineage that includes the Saints and Eddy Current Suppression Ring.) “This is the end of the night!” goes the sharply barked chorus. “There’s got to be more than this!” Listen below.

Vol. 2 is out 2/9 via Goner. Pre-order it here.

