The LA-based singer-songwriter Loren Kramar first made his name as a fine-art photographer, and he’s worked with people like Jorge Elbrecht, Francis And The Lights, Twin Shadow, and Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor and Chris Bear. Earlier this year, Kramar toured with Father John Misty, and he makes a similar kind of lush, biting, self-aware orchestral pop. Now, Kramar has signed with Secretly Canadian, and he’s just released the new single “Hollywood Blvd.”

On “Hollywood Blvd,” Loren Kramar sings about the moment when he gets his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. It’s an opulent ’70s pastiche. Kramar recorded it with the National/Johanna Samuels collaborator Sean O’Brien, and Amber Coffman sings backup vocals. In a press release, Kramar says, “It is my crown jewel. It’s a song about aspiration in all its ridiculousness and wanting to feel like you matter… There’s almost a self-created fanfic that comes with imagining oneself as a star. It’s a coping mechanism against insecurity and shame — that I am enough, that I have value as a person outside of being an artist.”

Kramar wrote and directed the “Hollywood Blvd” video, and he stars as a Hollywood figure who’s trying to manifest his own myth. Comedian and Search Party star John Early is in there, too. Check it out below.

“Hollywood Blvd” is out now on Secretly Canadian.