Rosie Tucker – “Unending Bliss”

New Music November 8, 2023 9:52 AM By James Rettig

It’s been a bit since Rosie Tucker’s last album, the underrated Sucker Supreme from 2021, but today the Los Angeles-based indie rock powerhouse is back with a new single, “Unending Bliss,” a sort of flip on a fuck-you song to all of Tucker’s enemies.

“‘Unending Bliss’ is about petty personal beef and, simultaneously, about my fury at the material conditions that encourage us to treat each other like crap in order to survive,” Tucker explained. “The lyrics are important: the skipping stone lays out the precarious momentum of rage alongside an underhanded warning to those of us living in glass houses.”

Listen below.

“Unending Bliss” is out now via Sentimental Records.

