Militarie Gun blew through Columbus on their tour with Scowl last month. They sounded great in full-band form at Ace Of Cups, but that wasn’t their only performance in my city. Ian Shelton and Nick Cogan also stopped by our local independently owned alternative rock station CD92.9 for a brief acoustic set and interview in the Big Room. It was the band’s first ever acoustic performance.

The appearance lasted all of 10 minutes, but those 10 minutes were pretty revelatory. For one thing, Shelton mentioned Militarie Gun have “new-ish” music dropping before the end of the year, and his prior project Regional Justice Center has a new album in the can. The performance itself is pretty eye-opening, too; I knew those Life Under The Gun tracks were poppy, but they basically function as indie-pop in this context. The tunes in question are “Very High,” “Seizure Of Assets,” and a radio-edited “Never Fucked Up Once” — check them out below along with the interview.