Watch PJ Harvey Perform Songs From New Album At First US Appearance In Six Years

Ebru Yildiz

News November 8, 2023 12:16 PM By James Rettig

Watch PJ Harvey Perform Songs From New Album At First US Appearance In Six Years

Ebru Yildiz

News November 8, 2023 12:16 PM By James Rettig

In July, PJ Harvey released a new album called I Inside The Old Year Dying. She’s already toured behind the album in Europe, but last night she had her first United States appearance in six years at Warsaw in Brooklyn. The event was billed as “an evening of poetry, conversation, and music,” and was hosted by The New Yorker writer Amanda Petrusich. The music portion of the night consisted of a five-song set: “Seem An I,” “I Inside The Old I Dying,” “A Noiseless Noise,” “A Child’s Question, August,” and “I Inside The Old Year Dying.” Watch some video from the night below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

5 days ago 0

Zack De La Rocha Marches For Palestine After No-Showing Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” (Feat. Christina Aguilera)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest