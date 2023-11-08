Watch PJ Harvey Perform Songs From New Album At First US Appearance In Six Years
In July, PJ Harvey released a new album called I Inside The Old Year Dying. She’s already toured behind the album in Europe, but last night she had her first United States appearance in six years at Warsaw in Brooklyn. The event was billed as “an evening of poetry, conversation, and music,” and was hosted by The New Yorker writer Amanda Petrusich. The music portion of the night consisted of a five-song set: “Seem An I,” “I Inside The Old I Dying,” “A Noiseless Noise,” “A Child’s Question, August,” and “I Inside The Old Year Dying.” Watch some video from the night below.