Watch Boygenius Joke With Timothée Chalamet In Their SNL Promos

News November 9, 2023 8:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

When Saturday Night Live kicked off its 49th season last month, Bowen Yang (as Christopher Columbus) made a boygenius joke during Weekend Update. This weekend the group will make their debut on the show in an episode hosted by Timothée Chalamet.

All the members of boygenius get lines in the promo alongside Chalamet and Yang, with Julien Baker taking a star turn in response to Chalamet asking, “Wait, isn’t your guys’ thing, like, being all sad?” Watch below.

