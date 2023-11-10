RMR Shares New Single, Announces Plans To Unmask

You remember RMR. In the early pre-pandemic days of 2020, it was the best kind of viral sensation: A singer with a designer ski mask and gold fronts, surrounded by gun-toting friends, singing tenderly about scamming hoes to the tune of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless The Broken Road.” RMR’s “Rascal” was the sort of beautiful online stunt that couldn’t be repeated, though he tried, flipping songs like Matchbox 20’s “3AM” and the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.” But now, RMR has apparently realized that the time has run out on his gimmick. He is unmasking.

This morning, RMR pulled the 1983 KISS move. He posted a photo of his face, in partially obscured profile, on social media. He announced plans to play his first unmasked show, which goes down 11/17 at LA’s Peppermint Club. And he dropped a new single, with an artfully-lit image of his unmasked face as its cover art.

Rings on Saturn, out now pic.twitter.com/N1L94omG01 — RMR (@whatrmr) November 10, 2023

As for RMR’s new single, “Rings On Saturn,” it’s OK. RMR recorded the track with five credited producers, including Ryan Lewis, of “Macklemore &” fame. (Lewis also produced RMR’s recent single “Crazy.”) It’s a smooth, cinematic song with some Coldplay in its DNA, and you can hear it below.

“Rings On Saturn” is out now on AWAL. Remember when RMR was reportedly dating Sharon Stone? Wild times.