Watch Meg Stalter Sing “Silk Chiffon” With MUNA And Even Get A Couple Of Lyrics Right

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

News November 12, 2023 8:47 AM By James Rettig

For a couple years now, MUNA has intermittently hosted a podcast called Gayotic, and they’ve had guests on from their extended circle of friends: Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Tegan And Sara, etc. Last night, they hosted a live recording of the pod for Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, and comedian Meg Stalter was their special guest. Toward the end of the event, they performed “Silk Chiffon” with Stalter singing, and she even got a couple of the lyrics right. Watch below.

