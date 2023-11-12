Grimes Is Auctioning Old Clothes And Signed Vinyl For Habitat For Humanity Texas

Grimes is auctioning off old clothes and signed vinyl for Habitat For Humanity Texas. “Proceeds will help increase more affordable homeownership opportunities across Texas,” Grimes wrote in a message on Twitter. “The auction is open November 10-17. Proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio, Ft.Worth, Austin and Dallas!” Items up for grab include a dress that she wore in photoshoot for Vogue China, a corseted fairy dress, a black cowl neck/hoodie dress with a handkerchief hem, and signed editions of Oblivion, Art Angels, and Miss Anthropocene.

Earlier this week, she DJed en event for looser AI regulations, but said “I disagree with the sentiment of this party” while doing so.

Check out the items up for auction here.