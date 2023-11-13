Sleaford Mods Share Statement On Show Cut Short After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage, Call For Ceasefire In Gaza

British duo Sleaford Mods have cultivated a reputation as a fearlessly political group, but they disappointed a lot of people when they seemed appalled at the idea of taking a stand on the issue of Israel’s weeks-long bombardment of Gaza. Earlier this month, Sleaford Mods cut a Madrid show short after someone threw a Palestinian scraf onstage. On Twitter, singer Jason Williamson write, “Don’t be asking me to pick sides for something I ain’t got any real idea about, at a gig.” Now, the group appears to be changing its tune a bit.

In a new social-media statement, Jason Williamson writes that he wants to give “some context” for what happened in Madrid. He says that the group left the stage after repeated “interruptions” from someone in the crowd, which he found ‘distracting and upsetting.” He also writes, “I don’t have the answers,” and he joins the growing number of people demanding a ceasefire in Gaza: “There needs to be a meaningful ceasefire. The slaughter needs to stop.” Here’s the full statement.