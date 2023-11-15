Madeline Link’s Toronto indie project PACKS released their sophomore album Crispy Crunchy Nothing earlier this year, and they didn’t waste any time in making their follow-up. Early next year, PACKS will release their new full-length Melt The Honey, and we’ve already posted first single “Honey.” (PACKS also have a Meat Puppets cover on a new benefit compilation.) Today, they’ve shared another new song called “HCFS.”

‘HCFS” stands for “high-fructose corn syrup.” It’s a catchy, chugging indie rock jam with a deadpan hook, and the band filmed its video while they were in Las Vegas on their recent US tour. Here’s what Madeline Link says about the song:

Why do people gamble? Why do people take leaps of faith? Why do people like winning? Why do people drink Coke? Why is corn such a heavily subsidized crop for US farmers? Why are you addicted to that thing you wish you wouldn’t do but that you can’t help but do?

Check out “HCFS” below.

Taste The Honey is out 1/19 on Fire Talk.