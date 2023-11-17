Drake released his new album For All The Dogs last month, and after saying that he planned to take time off to deal with health issues, he’s already back with new music. Yesterday, Drake announced plans to release his third Scary Hours EP. The new music is here today, but it’s not packaged as an EP. Instead, it’s out in the world as a new edition of For All The Dogs, with six extra tracks attached. Perhaps the world didn’t need six new Drake songs immediately after the 23-track album came out, but there’s some important context here: Drake is rapping on these things.

This is how things usually go with Drake. He’ll give a grand rollout to something underwhelming, and then he’ll immediately follow it up by letting everyone know why he got to be such a big deal in the first place. On these six tracks, Drake is in full rappity-rap zone. He’s not bothering with choruses on these songs, and he’s barely doing any singing. Instead, he’s rapping intricate punchlines over soul-sampling beats from producers like the Alchemist, Conductor Williams, Vinylz, and Lil Yachty. There’s also another back-and-forth with J. Cole, Drake’s “First Person Shooter” collaborator and future tourmate.

Here’s one notable line from opening track “Red Button”: “Taylor Swift the only n***a that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it/ Leave your label devastated.” Here’s another one: “Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated/ Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’/ Realize that everything premeditated.” That’s pretty much how all these tracks go. Drake has lines for Joe Budden, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and (weirdly) Rosalía. On first listen, it’s the best Drake thing I’ve heard in a minute. Stream it below.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition is out now on OVO/Republic/UMG.