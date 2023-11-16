Drake Releasing New Scary Hours 3 EP Tonight

On the morning that Drake released his new album For All The Dogs last month, the artist went on his SiriusXM satellite radio show and told his audience that he was “having the craziest problems for years with my stomach” and that he planned to step away from rap “for maybe a year or so.” That is not happening. Earlier this week, Drake announced a 2024 arena tour with J. Cole. Now, Drake says that his third Scary Hours release is coming out tonight, at midnight.

The last two Scary Hours releases were short, interstitial EPs that included big hits. The first Scary Hours, in 2018, featured “God’s Plan,” which became that year’s biggest single. 2021’s Scary Hours 2 had “What’s Next,” another #1 hit for Drake. In a short video that he posted late last night, Drake made the big announcement for the third installment.

Over cinematic synth-drones and drone shots of Toronto, Drake says, “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for whatever — six months, a year, two years — even though I’m not really into the super-lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.” But he says that his current creative state is “like I’m on drugs… I did those songs in the past five days.” We see him sitting down in an otherwise-empty concert hall to hear an orchestra, and the camera zooms in on the Scary Hours 3 announcement card. Drake also just released his video for “First Person Shooter,” the J. Cole collab that debuted at #1. It was directed by Gibson Hazard, and it features Brian Baumgartner, the guy who played Kevin on The Office. You can watch both clips below.