Drake & J. Cole Announce Big As The What? Tour

Last year, Drake headed out on his It’s All A Blur tour, hitting a ton of arenas with his frequent collaborator 21 Savage. When that tour came to Montreal, Savage, still dealing with immigration issues that have since been resolved, could not appear, and J. Cole took his place. That was part of a growing partnership between Drake and Cole, two of the biggest rappers on the planet. Today, Drake has announced a second iteration of the It’s All A Blur tour. This time, it’ll be Drake and Cole hitting all those arenas together.

This version of the tour is called Big As The What? — a line from “First Person Shooter,” the Drake/Cole collab that Drake included on his recent album For All The Dogs. That song debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which meant that Drake tied Michael Jackson for the most #1 hits by a male solo artist. (That’s counting Drake’s features on other people’s songs, and it’s not counting any of the Jackson 5’s hits, but you know how they do with these chart records.) Drake and Cole also performed together at Cole’s Dreamville Festival last year.

The tour will hit arenas in markets that weren’t on the schedule for the first It’s All A Blur tour, and the presale is through the Cash App card, starting on Wednesday. Some of the shows are makeup dates for the shows that Drake had to cancel last year, and he’s also doing a few arena shows in March without Cole. When For All The Dogs came out, Drake said that he’d be taking some time off to deal with stomach issues, but maybe he meant after this tour. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

1/18-19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

1/22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

1/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

1/29-30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

2/02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

2/07-08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

2/12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

2/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

2/20-21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

2/24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2/27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

3/02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

3/05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

3/10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

3/14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

3/18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

3/23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

3/27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

~ without J. Cole