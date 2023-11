Priiiiiest! Veteran metal overlords Judas Priest are coming back next year with Invincible Shield, their 19th studio album and their first since joining the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. We’ve already posted first single “Panic Attack,” and now they’ve dropped a new one called “Trial By Fire.” It sounds nasty! Big riff, big chorus, pretty much everything that you want from a Judas Priest song. Check it out below.

Invincible Shield is out 3/8.