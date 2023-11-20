Watch NewJeans Perform “Super Shy” & “OMG” On The Billboard Music Awards

The Korean pop group NewJeans made their US awards show debut at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. This year’s revamped event features pre-taped performances and acceptance speeches taped in locations around the world, and was not broadcast on TV. NewJeans performed two songs, “Super Shy” and “OMG,” both of which came out this year and charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

NewJeans are nominated for five awards at the BBMAs: top global K-pop artist (which they won); top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) artist; top K-pop album for their EP Get Up, and top global K-pop song for both “Ditto” and “OMG.”

Last week, NewJeans were on Stereogum’s Best New Bands Of 2023 list.

Watch their BBMA performance and acceptance speech below.