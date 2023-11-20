Shakira Takes Deal In Spanish Tax Fraud Case, Agrees To Pay Millions In Fines

Last year, Spanish authorities charged Shakira with defrauding the government claiming that she owed 14.5 million euros in unpaid takes from 2012 to 2014. The government claimed that she spent half of her time living in Barcelona during those years but that she hadn’t paid any takes, and prosecutors sought an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of 24 million euros. Shakira said that the charges were “false accusations,” and then the government hit her with another round of charges. Shakira’s trial was set to begin today, but now she and the Spanish government have reached a deal.

This morning, according to the Associated Press, Shakira told the presiding magistrate that she and the Spanish prosecutors have come to an agreement. Shakira has accepted a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 7.3 million euros — about $8 million — and another 432,000-euro fine for having her sentence waived. Her legal record will now show that she has been found guilty of tax fraud, which could affect her future legal cases. (Shakira’s second round of tax charges remains unsettled.)

In a statement through her reps, Shakira had this to say:

I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart, who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight. I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love, my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career.

Since the government filed those charges against her, Shakira has enjoyed a huge commercial comeback, with two of her songs landing in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. (Before that, she hadn’t had a top-10 hit since 2007.)