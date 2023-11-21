Last month, body / negative — the project of Los Angeles musician Andy Schiaffino — announced their new album Everett. They shared “persimmon” and later “everett,” and now they’re releasing “sleepy.”

“sleepy,” along with “everett,” is one of three songs on the LP co-produced by Midwife. “this song is my absolute favorite on the album and maybe in my entire catalog,” Schiaffino wrote about “sleepy” on Instagram. “plus, it’s the only song that instantly makes me cry. there is an accompanying music video that was created w/ @realojmetal that is comprised entirely of old footage of my parents. this song is wholly devoted to them.” Watch the video below.

Everett is out 12/8 via Track Number Records.