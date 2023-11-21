The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour
The Rolling Stones have announced a 2024 North American tour in support of their new album Hackney Diamonds, which was released last month. It’s their first North American tour since 2021, which took place shortly after the death of their legendary drummer Charlie Watts. A couple weeks back, the Stones played a surprise club show in NYC and were joined by Lady Gaga.
The Hackney Diamonds tour will kick off in Houston, TX at the end of April and will include stops at New Orleans’ Jazz And Heritage Music Festival, MetLife Stadium, Soldier Field, and SoFi Stadium. The tour is being sponsored by AARP, which is offering early access tickets to members. General on-sale begins on December 1 at 10AM local time.
Here are the dates:
04/28 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
05/02 New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest
05/07 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/11 Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/15 Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/23 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/30 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/03 Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/07 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
06/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/15 Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium
06/20 Denver, CO @ Empower Field At Mile High
06/27 Chicago, IL @ Solider Field
07/05 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/10 Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/17 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium