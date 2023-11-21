The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a 2024 North American tour in support of their new album Hackney Diamonds, which was released last month. It’s their first North American tour since 2021, which took place shortly after the death of their legendary drummer Charlie Watts. A couple weeks back, the Stones played a surprise club show in NYC and were joined by Lady Gaga.

The Hackney Diamonds tour will kick off in Houston, TX at the end of April and will include stops at New Orleans’ Jazz And Heritage Music Festival, MetLife Stadium, Soldier Field, and SoFi Stadium. The tour is being sponsored by AARP, which is offering early access tickets to members. General on-sale begins on December 1 at 10AM local time.

Here are the dates:

04/28 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/02 New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest

05/07 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/11 Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/15 Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/23 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/30 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/03 Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

06/07 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

06/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/15 Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

06/20 Denver, CO @ Empower Field At Mile High

06/27 Chicago, IL @ Solider Field

07/05 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

07/10 Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/17 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium