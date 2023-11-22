Taylor Swift currently has the #1 song in America, once again, and that feels like small potatoes for her. At this point, Swift is basically bigger than popular music these days, and everything she does is a cultural event. Taylor Swift shows up in Brazil, and they turn the Christ The Redeemer statue into a damn Swiftie. Swift even causes cultural events without even doing anything, as was the case on last night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars.

Dancing With The Stars is still a television show! If you haven’t kept up with this cultural institution, this might be a slight surprise, but no, it’s still going. Current contestants include Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow on Buffy, and Xochitl Gomez, one of the stars of the last Doctor Strange movies, as well as reality-TV types Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson. All of them are apparently wilting in the brilliant splendor of Jason Mraz, a man who was once Taylor Swift’s pop-chart contemporary, and who dances without that little hat that he used to wear all the time.

Last night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars was a full-on tribute to Taylor Swift, with the stars and the resident dancers doing routines to Swift’s hits and deep cuts. As Today points out, Jason Mraz and his partner Daniella Karagach got a perfect 40 out of 40 score for doing the Argentine tango to “Don’t Blame Me.” What can I say? The guy can dance. They also did the cha cha to a “Lavender Haze” remix. That was part of a relay? I don’t watch this show, and I have no idea what’s going on there. Below, watch those Mraz moves, as well as the pro dancers’ “Love Story” production and the brief and perfunctory video message that Taylor herself sent in.

You can see more videos from Taylor Swift Night here.