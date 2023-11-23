Eazy-E Honored With Street In Compton

A Compton street has been renamed in honor of the late Eazy-E, as ABC reports. As of yesterday, the 100 block of Auto Drive South is officially named Eazy Street. Compton mayor Emma Sharif, members of city council, and some of Eazy-E’s family were in attendance for the ceremony.

“My father finally got what he deserves, a monumental street in the city he put on the map,” Eazy-E’s son Eric Darnell Wright said at the event. “It’s a long time coming, but again, I always say it’s God’s timing.”

The street renaming coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.