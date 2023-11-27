The Smashing Pumpkins performed their unreleased Christmas song “Evergreen” and a cover of Bing Crosby’s “Silver Bells” live at Walt Disney World for Disney’s holiday special. The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration aired on ABC on Sunday night. Corgan is a longtime Disney-head — you might recall the viral photograph of him riding a coaster at Disneyland that was even referenced on Family Guy. Corgan seemed honored to be performing at Disney World.

“I work in the world of professional wrestling and when you’re a big fan of professional wrestling, they call you a mark. So I’m a Disney mark,” he said in an interview prior to the performance. “I collect old Disneyland items. I have stuff from back on the opening day in 1955. So when they called me to come play Disney, I’m like, whatever you need.”

The Pumpkins (Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin) were joined by bassist Sierra Swan who filled in for Jack Bates. Other guests during the Magical Holiday Celebration included DJ Khaled, Ariana DeBose, Michael Bolton, Andra Day, Mickey Guyton, and Tori Kelly.

Here’s the “Silver Bells” performance:

Also in that interview clip above, Corgan said that his family sets up seven different Christmas trees in their house!