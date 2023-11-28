The wordy, club-centric UK duo Real Lies were a Band To Watch in 2021, and they released their LP Lad Ash last year. A few weeks ago, Real Lies dropped their single “Shirley Road” and announced plans to release a new EP called Sinking Suburb. That EP is out today.

Sinking Suburb only has three tracks, one of which is the single that the group already released. But the other two songs are worth your time and attention. “Shadowlands” combines spoken-word narration with shivery, vibed-out chillout-tent production, while “I Remember High Streets” adds a charged, hammering house beat. The group writes that the EP “is inspired by Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, broken glass, and memory loss.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://real-lies.bandcamp.com/album/sinking-suburb-nsr020">SINKING SUBURB [NSR020] by REAL LIES</a>

The Sinking Suburb EP is out now on Never Sleep.