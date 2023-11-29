So far, Chelsea Wolfe has shared “Whispers In The Echo Chamber” and “Dusk” from her forthcoming album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She. Today, she’s back with “Tunnel Lights” with another music video directed by George Gallardo Kattah.

“‘Tunnel Lights’ is about actually living instead of just ‘getting by,'” Wolfe said in a statement. “It’s about waking up to the fact that you’ve been languishing in the dark and it’s time to start taking steps towards the lights that’ll guide you out of the tunnel-cave.”

She continued, “The ‘Tunnel Lights’ video is a contemplative wander through possibility, grief, and wonder, represented by the carrying of a mysterious egg through the mystical landscapes of the Colombian páramo, inspired by the energy and flora of the mountains themselves. Starling murmurations act as both guide and coven as emotions become unfrozen.”

Kattah added, “‘Tunnel Lights’ is a love letter to my country and my team. Being able to pull off something like this in this ecosystem required for many things to line up, both by chance and by hard work. In very simple terms, the video is a portrait of Chelsea looking and reaching out to herself.”

Hear the new song below.

She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She is out 2/9 via Loma Vista.