Ruston Kelly – “Belly Of The Beast”

New Music November 30, 2023 10:39 AM By James Rettig

Ruston Kelly – “Belly Of The Beast”

New Music November 30, 2023 10:39 AM By James Rettig

Back in April of this year, Ruston Kelly released a new album, The Weakness, and a couple months ago the country musician was tapped to cover Samia’s “Dream Song.” Today, Kelly is back with a new single, “Belly Of The Beast.”

“I tried to imagine myself as some Aragorn type character facing a beast in the form of all my shortcomings, failures, and self destructive tendencies,” Kelly shared in a statement. “But not the heroic warrior yet, more the very human one, faced with a fateful choice when his sword breaks or the beast roars its loudest: give up or try? I like to think I will always pick try. That’s essentially what this song is.”

Listen below.

“Belly Of The Beast” is out now via Rounder Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weird Al Disses Spotify In His Spotify Wrapped Artist Message

2 days ago 0

André 3000 Surpasses Tool For Longest Hot 100 Hit Of All Time

3 days ago 0

Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks Will Appear In This Is Spinal Tap Sequel

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest