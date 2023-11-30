Back in April of this year, Ruston Kelly released a new album, The Weakness, and a couple months ago the country musician was tapped to cover Samia’s “Dream Song.” Today, Kelly is back with a new single, “Belly Of The Beast.”

“I tried to imagine myself as some Aragorn type character facing a beast in the form of all my shortcomings, failures, and self destructive tendencies,” Kelly shared in a statement. “But not the heroic warrior yet, more the very human one, faced with a fateful choice when his sword breaks or the beast roars its loudest: give up or try? I like to think I will always pick try. That’s essentially what this song is.”

Listen below.

“Belly Of The Beast” is out now via Rounder Records.