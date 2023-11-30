On Sunday night, the Foo Fighters played Abu Dhabi as part of the festivities around the F1 Grand Prix. It’s illegal to use cuss words in public in the United Arab Emirates, so Dave Grohl had to keep a “no cursing” sign on his mic stand as a reminder. After that, it must’ve been a relief to go to Australia, a place where foul language is tolerated if not actively encouraged. The Foo Fighters must’ve been feeling free. Maybe that’s why they busted out some true rarities last night.

The Foo Fighters kicked off an Australian tour at Perth’s HBF Park last night, and Grohl told the crowd that they’d play a few songs that they didn’t usually play. If anything, that was an understatement. Before last night, the band had never played “Statues,” a ballad from their 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace. Grohl couldn’t remember what album the song was from or when they’d released it, but the song itself sounded just fine.

Immediately after that, Grohl played “Battle Of The Beaconsfield Miners,” a track from the same LP. Grohl wrote that song for two Australian gold miners who were trapped in a 2006 mine collapse in Tasmania, and he hadn’t performed it since 2018. Here’s that performance: