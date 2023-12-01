Claire Rousay has shared a few songs this year, including “i no longer have that glowing thing inside of me,” “Sigh In My Ear,” and “Deceiver,” the latter two with Helena Deland. For Bandcamp Friday, the Los Angeles ambient artist is sharing “meg.”

“meg” is different than Rousay’s usual moody material; on Bandcamp, she explains that “meg” is an “abandoned song from my pop era, which will b coming back strong in 2024.” It features bass guitar and violins by Mari Maurice. Hear it below.