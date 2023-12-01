Lenny Kravitz has a new double album called Blue Electric Light on the way, so he’s making the media rounds. That includes a new Esquire feature in which Kravitz airs out his complaints about Black media outlets.

In the story, a conversation about rock critics’ skepticism of Kravitz and Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner’s racist and sexist interview quotes spills over into a discussion of how Kravitz has been treated by Black media outlets, who he says have largely ignored him. Here’s the relevant excerpt:

Kravitz is more mystified, though, by how he’s been treated by Black entertainment and culture outlets. Take Vibe magazine, which featured a who’s who of Black artists in its pages when it began publishing in 1993 but waited almost a decade to put Kravitz on the cover. And it wasn’t just Vibe. “To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing,” he says. “And it’s like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers — just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?”

“There would be no Tyler, the Creator without Lenny Kravitz,” Jay-Z tells the mag.

For what it’s worth, when this interview started circulating, I noticed multiple Black journalists saying on social media that Kravitz should respond to interview requests from Black publications if he feels this way. So maybe it goes both ways?