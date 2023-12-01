Avey Tare has been busy this year. In February, Tare released his solo album 7s. Then, in September, Tare’s band Animal Collective came out with Isn’t It Now?, their big return-to-form LP. Today, Avey Tare’s got a new track in the world, and it’s part of a compilation of music for cooking.

I’m not describing this record in a very imaginative way. The comp is literally called Measure, Pour & Mixtape: Music for Cooking. Spinster, the label behind the cassette comp, writes, “We invited artists to consider the connection between food and sound, music and cooking. We envisioned an auditory cookbook of songs, poems, field recordings, and aural experiments, inspired by recipes, food preparation processes, dishes, and the experience of eating.”

Along with Avey Tare, the album features people like Michael Hurley, Lavender Blue, and BELLS. Tare’s contribution is called “Tabbouleh.” It’s a soft, thrumming experiment where Tare literally sings recipe instructions over quiet drones. Check it out below.

<a href="https://spinstersounds.bandcamp.com/album/measure-pour-mixtape-music-for-cooking">Measure, Pour & Mixtape: Music for Cooking by Avey Tare</a>

Measure, Pour & Mixtape: Music for Cooking is out now on Spinster.