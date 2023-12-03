Watch Daryl Hall & Lisa Loeb Perform “Stay,” Which She Originally Wrote For Him

News December 3, 2023 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Daryl Hall is currently in the midst of a legal battle with his songwriting partner John Oates, but that hasn’t stopped him from rolling out new episodes of his Live From Daryl’s House web series, which relaunched a couple months ago and has hosted performances from Robert Fripp, Glenn Tilbrook, and more.

This past week’s episode was with Lisa Loeb, who joined Hall to perform a handful of songs, including her 1994 chart-topper “Stay (I Missed You).” Part of that song’s lore is that Loeb started out writing it with the intention of pitching it for inclusion on a Daryl Hall solo album. That did not end up happening, but on Live From Daryl’s House they finally got to perform it together live.

Watch below.

You can check out the full Lisa Loeb episode of Live From Daryl’s House here.

