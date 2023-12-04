Belle And Sebastian Appeared In The Simpsons With An Original Song About Groundskeeper Willie

Belle And Sebastian appeared on last night’s episode of The Simpsons with an original song about Groundskeeper Willie. The episode, which is titled “Ae Bonny Romance,” is about the Scottish groundskeeper’s marriage to new character Maisie, voiced by Karen Gillan. (Fellow Scot and Doctor Who cast member David Tennant is also in the episode as Maisie’s father Pa MacWeldon.) And what better way to celebrate Groundskeeper Willie than to recruit Scotland’s premier indie rock band to perform at their rehearsal dinner?

Belle And Sebastian’s Dear Catastrophe Waitress track “If You Find Yourself Caught In Love” was played during a montage leading up to the wedding, and the band themselves were animated into the background as performers at the dinner. They also contributed an original song called “Willie And The Dream Of Peat Bogs” that played during the end credits.

“i think they did us pretty well, what do you think?” Stuart Murdoch wrote on Twitter regarding their appearance. “Beans and Stevie are particularly well represented.”

Here’s some clips: