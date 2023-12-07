The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2023

Gummy Awards December 7, 2023 10:12 AM By Chris DeVille

We’re in the thick of year-end list season, and it’s time for Stereogum readers to collaborate on one of the best. We at Stereogum have shared our lists of the best albums and EPs of 2023, and soon we’ll share lists of our staffers’ favorite songs plus lots of roundups by genre. Y’all can contribute to this package by voting in our annual readers’ poll, the Gummy Awards.

The poll is open now. We’re asking you to select one album and one song from 2023 that stood above the rest. We’re also requesting an email address, which we will not sell to anyone; we’ll only use it to sign you up for our highly entertaining weekly newsletter, with your permission. All votes must be cast by noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 14. You only get one ballot, so use it wisely — and campaign for your favorites in the comments.

