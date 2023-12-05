This past weekend, Michael Stipe was the subject of a New York Times Magazine profile, and his long-awaited solo debut is apparently on the way. For now, though, the guy from Take Shelter has taken it upon himself to carry the legacy of R.E.M., Stipe’s old band. This past summer, Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon and his friend Jason Narducy, from the Bob Mould Band and Split Single, covered R.E.M.’s classic debut Murmur, and a bunch of other songs, at Chicago’s Metro. (They’ve done the same thing with other albums, but this one got more attention.) Next year, they’re taking that act on tour. And last night, they were guests on Seth Meyers together.

On last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy sat down with the host, and they weren’t there to talk about any movie roles. Instead, Meyers asked Shannon and Narducy all about their big night at the Metro. Apparently, it was a surprise for Shannon and Narducy when R.E.M.’s Mike Mills showed up to watch, and it was an even bigger surprise when he came out onstage to play with them. Meyers also showed footage of the punk band that Narducy was in when he was 10.

Presumably, any tribute band without a movie star for lead singer would not get booked on a late-night show, and they definitely wouldn’t get the interview slot. But Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy didn’t just sit down with Seth Meyers; they also played R.E.M.’s debut single “Radio Free Europe” on the show. Sounded good to me! Fun fact: R.E.M. made their very first TV appearance on that same show in 1983, back when it was Late Night With David Letterman. They played “Radio Free Europe,” too. Below, watch Shannon and Narducy’s performance and their interview with Seth Meyers. While you’re at it, check out that original R.E.M. performance.

The Michael Shannon/Jason Narducy tour kicks off 2/4 at First Avenue in Minneapolis.