The last time Bristol legends Massive Attack played a live show, it wasn’t a real live show. Instead, it was part of a Minecraft music festival, during the heady days of April 2020. Massive Attack haven’t played a proper in-person concert since 2019, but they’re about to make a big return to the stage, and they’re doing it in a notably conscientious way.

Next August, Massive Attack will headline an all-day event in their hometown. The show, billed as “Massive Attack + very special guests,” goes down 8/25 at Bristol’s Clifton Downs, and they say that it’ll have the lowest carbon footprint of any show that size in history. (The band tried to mount something similar in Liverpool in 2020, but that show didn’t happen for obvious reasons.) Working with scientists at the Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research, Massive Attack commissioned a roadmap for decarbonization in live music events, and this show will serve as an example that it can work.

The show will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources, and Massive Attack are planning a local presale to deter people from driving to the area, as well as a rail travel incentives. The show will be meat-free and feature electric shuttles from area train station. The band and their production crew will also use electric vehicles. Here’s what Massive Attack’s 3D says about it:

We’re chuffed to play our home city again and to be able to do it in the right way. In terms of climate change action, there are no excuses left; offsetting, endless seminars, and diluted declarations have all been found out — so live music must drastically reduce all primary emissions and take account of fan travel. Working with pioneering partners on this project means we can seriously move the dial for major live music events and help create precedents that are immediately available.

You can sign up for the presale here.