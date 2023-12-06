New Zealand’s Yumi Zouma are gearing up for EP IV, the follow-up to last year’s excellent Present Tense, which was our Album Of The Week. They’ve shared a string of alluring previews: “Kicking Up Daisies,” “be okay,” and “KPR.” Today, they’re back with the final single, “Desert Mile.”

“Desert Mile” is bittersweet, sunlit indie pop, reminiscent of the Japanese House. Though the opening line is heavy, Christie Simpson sings it nonchalantly: “I think we had it, it was just too strong/ I’d find it easier on my own.” Hear it below.