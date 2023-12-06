Yumi Zouma – “Desert Mile”

New Music December 5, 2023 8:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Yumi Zouma – “Desert Mile”

New Music December 5, 2023 8:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Zealand’s Yumi Zouma are gearing up for EP IV, the follow-up to last year’s excellent Present Tense, which was our Album Of The Week. They’ve shared a string of alluring previews: “Kicking Up Daisies,” “be okay,” and “KPR.” Today, they’re back with the final single, “Desert Mile.”

“Desert Mile” is bittersweet, sunlit indie pop, reminiscent of the Japanese House. Though the opening line is heavy, Christie Simpson sings it nonchalantly: “I think we had it, it was just too strong/ I’d find it easier on my own.” Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

1 day ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

1 day ago 0

Will Toledo On Car Seat Headrest’s New Album, Recovering From Long COVID, The State Of Bandcamp, And What’s Next For One Of Indie Rock’s Greatest Bands

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest