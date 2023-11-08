After dropping the acclaimed 2022 album Present Tense, New Zealand indie-poppers Yumi Zouma are presently building toward a new EP, one song at a time. In the past two months, they’ve released the one-off tracks “KPR and “be okay,” both of which made our best-songs-of-the-week countdowns. Today, they’re back with another one, and you’ll have to check back on Friday to see if they make it three for three.

Yumi Zouma’s new song “Kicking Up Daisies” is a soft, lush DIY jam that’s full of pianos and whispery, layered-up backing vocals. It’s sounds about as opulent as DIY music can sound, but there’a real raw ache at the center of it: “Paralyzed, I lie in bed/ I scroll online, getting upset/ Poor amalgamations as I figure out my life/ Pointed conversations with you just to get a rise.” Real shit! Check it out below.