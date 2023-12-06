Earlier this year, our own Chris DeVille happened to catch a SXSW set from the spirited Philadelphia emo band Sweet Pill, and they knocked him sideways. Since then, Sweet Pill have toured with the Wonder Years, covered Foxing, signed to Hopeless, and announced their forthcoming EP Starchild; we posted the title track. Today, the band shares another new song.

Sweet Pill’s new song “Chewed Up” is a giddy headrush. It starts out as full-bore emotive pop-punk before fracturing in different directions, and the howling, urgent vocal interplay of Zayna Youssef and her bandmates reminds me of prime Rainer Maria. On Twitter, the band writes, “Shoutout to all my haters, this one is about being stuck on a thought.” Listen below.

The Starchild EP is out 3/15 on Hopeless.