Detroit Jingle Ball Announced Surprise Guest Taylor Swift Then Brought Out An Impersonator

Taylor Swift is everywhere — TIME Person Of The Year! — but one place she has not been is Detroit last night, despite being teased as a surprise special guest during the city’s edition of iHeartRadio’s roving Jingle Ball show. Detroit’s Jingle Ball took place on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, and it featured real performances from Usher, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, and others.

As MLive reports, during the show radio host Mojo In The Morning announced a “special guest”: Taylor Swift! But instead an impersonator took the stage named Trailor Swift, who performed a few Swift songs, apparently to some boos and clearly to the consternation of Swift fans in attendance.

The stunt was meant to promote Channel 955’s giveaway of Swift tickets to her show in Indianapolis next November, when The Eras Tour returns stateside for even more shows. The real Swift already performed in Detroit on the first leg of the tour.

Here are some clips: