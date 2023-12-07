In June, New York singer-songwriter Joanna Sternberg released I’ve Got Me, which was our Album Of The Week. Since then, they’ve shared some new music, including “Neighbors” and a cover of Adam Green’s “Dance With Me.” Today, they’re back with “Without You.”

“I wrote this song in an attempt at writing a 1920’s style jazzy number,” Sternberg said in a statement. “I even try soloing by scatting in the middle of it! I went to college for jazz double bass and am a huge fan of listening to and playing (and singing) jazz. I will always continue to try and write more songs in this style. This song is meant to be sung in a sort of half-joking manner and the tempo is meant to keep speeding up throughout the song to show the emotion I am trying to convey: nervousness from co-dependent attachment to something or someone you love.”

Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

02/23 – Vashon Island, WA @ House Show

02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

03/01 – Los Angeles CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theater

03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

05/10-05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party 5

05/29-06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06-06/08 – Porto, ES @ Primavera Sound