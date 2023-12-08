Beach House have announced a rare throwback performance as a duo, and it’s happening soon. This Monday at the Philadelphia club Johnny Brenda’s, Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally will perform without any backing musicians. “Being that we are playing as a duo, many of our well known songs can’t be played, please set expectations accordingly,” they write on Instagram. “The set list will largely be from S/T, Devotion and Thank Your Lucky Stars, ie, songs without any live drums….”

Further ratcheting up the intrigue, the show will be opened by an unnamed special guest. Also, Beach House say this is the first of “many” performances as a two-piece they’re planning for the coming year. Hopefully each of those will have a fun surprise opener too.

Here’s the full text of the band’s post announcing the gig, which includes details about the ticket policy:

Hi! We are playing a show next Monday as a two piece at Johnny Brenda’s in Philly, with a very special guest as the opener…. Being that we are playing as a duo, many of our well known songs can’t be played, please set expectations accordingly 😉, the set list will largely be from S/T, Devotion and Thank Your Lucky Stars, ie, songs without any live drums…. The tickets go on sale Monday, Dec 11 at 10am ET. They will be available at beachhousebaltimore.com/tour but will NOT be delivered digitally (i.e. tix will not be sent via email). There is a 2 ticket limit per person. Ticket buyers will go to will call at the venue, where your names will be on a list, and the credit card you used to purchase tix will need to match your ID for entry. There will also be no physical tickets given out at will call. Apologies if this is inconvenient, we are just trying to make sure no scalpers have a merry christmas on our supporter’s hard earned money. Much Love and see you soon, BH. Photo by @sbrackbill. PS we plan on doing more two piece shows next year and in many cities, so if you want to come and don’t end up getting tickets, there will many more chances

Thanks to cwhit in our Discord for pointing this out!