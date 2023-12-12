Beach House Play Live Debuts And Rarities At Stripped-Down Philly Show

Late last week, Beach House announced that they would be performing as a duo on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. That show went ahead as planned at Johnny Brenda’s last night, with Kurt Vile as the teased “special guest” opener, and Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally put together a fantastic set list.

There were some live debuts — “Many Nights” and “The Bells,” both from the last chapter of Once Twice Melody, and “Devil’s Pool,” from this year’s Become EP — and some rarities. They performed “Childhood,” from their self-titled debut, for the first time in 16 years; Beach House‘s “Auburn And Ivory” was also played for the first time since 2012. Devotion‘s “D.A.R.L.I.N.G.” and Thank Your Lucky Stars‘ “She’s So Lovely” were performed for the first time since 2016.

Photos and videos were discouraged, and so far nothing has really surfaced. Legrand and Scally have promised that there will be more throwback duo performances to come. Here’s the setlist, though:

SETLIST:

“Saltwater”

“She’s So Lovely” (first time since 2016)

“Pay No Mind”

“Devil’s Pool” (live debut)

“D.A.R.L.I.N.G.” (first time since 2016)

“Bluebird”

“Childhood” (first time since 2007)

“The Traveller”

“Master Of None”

“Rough Song”

“Turtle Island” (first time since 2016)

“Wildflower”

“Auburn And Ivory” (first time since 2012)

“Many Nights” (live debut)

“Gila”

“Wherever You Go”

“The Bells” (live debut)

“Somewhere Tonight”

“On The Sea”

https://twitter.com/toothwaves/status/1734424296208920804/