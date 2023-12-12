Softcult, the duo of Canadian twins Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn, make spacey, dreamy indie rock, and they’re very good at it. This year, the band released their See You In The Dark EP and became a Stereogum Band To Watch, as well as one of our favorite new bands of the year. They followed their EP with their single “Haunt You Still,” and now they’ve got another one.

“Heaven” is not a Talking Heads or Warrant cover. Instead, it’s a gauzy, pillowy rocker with lyrics about dealing with dysmorphia: “I was given body that doesn’t fit on me/ I can’t stand the mirror’s point of view. Phoenix Arn-Horn produced the song, and Mercedes directed its no-frills video. In a press release, the band says:

This song describes a world where everyone is accepted for who they are, where one’s background or identity does not dictate how they are perceived by society, where privilege and advantages are recognized and shared to build stronger communities, and a society that celebrates diversity, difference, and otherness as strengths.

Softcult have some US shows coming up with Superbloom and Glixen. Below, watch the “Heaven” video and check out their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/08 – Boston, MA @ Rockwood Music Hall *

2/09 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

2/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

2/13 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

2/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre (Side Stage) *

2/16 – Tampa, FL @ New World Tampa ^

2/17 – Winter Park, FL @ Conduit ^

2/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) ^

2/20 – Nashville, TN @ The End ^

2/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

2/22 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground ^

2/23 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place ^

* with Superbloom

^ with Glixen

“Heaven” is out now on Easy Life Records.